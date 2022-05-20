TRIBULATION Win Grammis Award For Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Tribulation won their second Grammis Award, the Swedish equivalent to the Grammy Awards in the United States for their 2021 album, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. The band also won the award in 2018 for Down Below. Where The Gloom Becomes Sound came in at #11 for our 2021 BravePicks countdown.

Tribulation commented on Instagram, “"Humbled and grateful for another Grammis! Thank you all for the support! #tribulation #grammis2022"

Other nominees included The Night Flight Orchestra’s Aeromantic II, Nestor’s Kids In A Ghost Town, Lucifer’s Lucifer IV, and At The Gates’ The Nightmare Of Being.

Tribulation recently released a very special digital single, "The Dhampir", as final sequel to their latest studio album release, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. The 18-minute opus, which is divided into 3 acts, so far has only been released in full-length as a bonus track on the deluxe vinyl version of the album, and is now finally available on all digital streaming and download platforms.

The band comments, "Until now we've kept our longest song safely tucked away on a picture disc, for only the most interested pairs of ears, but the time has now come for it to be heard by anyone who wishes to partake on the journey. We hope you enjoy The Dhampir!"

You can listen to "The Dhampir" here. Watch a visualizer below:

Furthermore, Tribulation have recently announced their appearance at Wacken Open Air 2022, as well as further additional dates across Europe and in North America. See below for the exact dates.

Tour dates:

May

28 - Hollandscheveld, The Netherlands - Graveland Festival

June

3 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller / Drowned In Gloom Festival

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Tock Festival

July

15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

4-6 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

6 - Bergen, Norway - Beyond The Gates Festival

19-21 - Las Vegas, USA - Psycho Las Vegas

24 - Los Angeles, USA - Catch One

25 - San Diego, USA - Brick by Brick

September

2 - León City, Mexico - Candelabrum Festival

4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Setembro Negro Festival

Chariots Of Fire European Tour with Watain, Abbath, Bølzer:

September

15 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo

23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

28 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

30 - London, England - Earth

October

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha

Tribulation lineup:

Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass

Adam Zaars - guitars

Joseph Tholl - guitars

Oscar Leander - drums