TRIBULATION Win Grammis Award For Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
May 20, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Tribulation won their second Grammis Award, the Swedish equivalent to the Grammy Awards in the United States for their 2021 album, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. The band also won the award in 2018 for Down Below. Where The Gloom Becomes Sound came in at #11 for our 2021 BravePicks countdown.
Tribulation commented on Instagram, “"Humbled and grateful for another Grammis! Thank you all for the support! #tribulation #grammis2022"
Other nominees included The Night Flight Orchestra’s Aeromantic II, Nestor’s Kids In A Ghost Town, Lucifer’s Lucifer IV, and At The Gates’ The Nightmare Of Being.
Tribulation recently released a very special digital single, "The Dhampir", as final sequel to their latest studio album release, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. The 18-minute opus, which is divided into 3 acts, so far has only been released in full-length as a bonus track on the deluxe vinyl version of the album, and is now finally available on all digital streaming and download platforms.
The band comments, "Until now we've kept our longest song safely tucked away on a picture disc, for only the most interested pairs of ears, but the time has now come for it to be heard by anyone who wishes to partake on the journey. We hope you enjoy The Dhampir!"
You can listen to "The Dhampir" here. Watch a visualizer below:
Furthermore, Tribulation have recently announced their appearance at Wacken Open Air 2022, as well as further additional dates across Europe and in North America. See below for the exact dates.
Tour dates:
May
28 - Hollandscheveld, The Netherlands - Graveland Festival
June
3 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
17 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller / Drowned In Gloom Festival
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Tock Festival
July
15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival
August
4-6 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
6 - Bergen, Norway - Beyond The Gates Festival
19-21 - Las Vegas, USA - Psycho Las Vegas
24 - Los Angeles, USA - Catch One
25 - San Diego, USA - Brick by Brick
September
2 - León City, Mexico - Candelabrum Festival
4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Setembro Negro Festival
Chariots Of Fire European Tour with Watain, Abbath, Bølzer:
September
15 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
28 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
30 - London, England - Earth
October
2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha
Tribulation lineup:
Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass
Adam Zaars - guitars
Joseph Tholl - guitars
Oscar Leander - drums