TRIBUNAL Announces Doom Over Western Canada Summer Tour

Vancouver-based gothic / orchestral doom collective Tribunal announces a run of Summer tour dates in support of their debut LP, The Weight Of Remembrance, released at the beginning of the year on 20 Buck Spin.

Doom Over Western Canada Summer 2023 begins on July 7th when Tribunal performs alongside Profanatica, Gevurah, The Ominous Circle, Egregore, and more at the two-day Covenant Festival in their hometown. From there, the band tours through Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Victoria into early August. The Calgary and Edmonton dates will see Tribunal co-headlining with Liminal Shroud. See the confirmed tour routing below.

July

7 - Covenant Festival at Wise Hall – Vancouver, BC

13 - Starlite Temple – Edmonton, AB

14 - The Palomino – Calgary, AB

15 - Amigos Cantina – Saskatoon, SK

16 - Good Will Social Club – Winnipeg, MB

August

2 - Centennial Square – Victoria, BC

Featuring classically trained cellist / bassist / vocalist Soren Mourne and guitarist / vocalist Etienne Flinn, Tribunal’s brick-heavy classic doom riffage borders on death metal heaviness, like My Dying Bride filtered through a colossal stained-glass edifice. The sound is instantly familiar with nods to the ‘80s and ‘90s but never sounds retro or like mere homage. Rather, The Weight Of Remembrance evokes the feeling of a painstakingly composed orchestral movement fit for a crumbling cathedral overgrown with moss. The duo frequently trades off vocals alternating between haunted wailing cleans, scathing black-metal style shrieks and dread-filled death calls.

The Weight Of Remembrance features additional contributions from several other talented musicians, including drums by Julia Geaman, additional drums on “Apathy’s Keep” by Magdalena Wienski, piano on “Remembrance” by Claine Lamb, and additional vocals by Rory Say. The album was recorded by Tribunal, except for the primary drums which were recorded by Andrew Conroy at Fifth Chord Studios and Wienski’s drums which were recorded by Violetta Macri at CJSF, after which the songs were mixed and mastered by Markov Soroka.

The beautifully painted cover artwork was created by Soren Mourne, with lettering and frame by Karmazid, photography by Liam Kanigan, and layout by Dan Fried completing the presentation. Steeped in the black velvet finery of gothic doom metal, the band weaves dark tales of ultimate judgement, never-ending rain, and forsaken despair.

Tracklisting:

"Initiation"

"Of Creeping Moss And Crumbled Stone"

"Apathy's Keep"

"Remembrance"

"A World Beyond Shadow"

"Without Answer"

"The Path"

"Without Answer" video:

Find Tribunal’s The Weight Of Remembrance on LP, CD, CS, and digital platforms everywhere 20 Buck Spin titles are sold including the label webshop and Bandcamp.

(Photos by Savannah Bagshaw)