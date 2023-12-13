Tribute Act BON BUT NOT FORGOTTEN To Celebrate AC/DC's 50th Anniversary With Two Australian Dates This Month

For two nights this month - December 30 at Sydney’s iconic Bridge Hotel, and December 31 at Melbourne’s home of rock The Corner Hotel (Matinee Show) - Australia’s premier tribute act, Bon But Not Forgotten, will perform AC/DC's greatest hits with deep cuts, performing a track from every AC/DC album ever made.

Bon But Not Forgotten have put together two massive shows, celebrating 50 years from the day AC/DC first performed at Chequers in Goulburn Street (December 31, 1973). The lineup will feature James Morley (ex-The Angels), Cynthia Gallie, Rohan Moran, Kevin Hunt, and Greg Aldridge.

Get tickets for the December 30 show here; and for the December 31 performance here.

Formed in Sydney in 1973, AC/DC has become a global phenomenon, with their distinct brand of rock 'n' roll, they have influenced countless artists and shaped the landscape of rock music. AC/DC's lineup has evolved over the years, but the core of the band has always been brothers Angus Young (lead guitarist) and Malcolm Young (rhythm guitarist), along with the unforgettable vocals of Bon Scott and later Brian Johnson. From classics like "Highway To Hell" and "Back In Black" to their recent releases, AC/DC continues to captivate audiences with their timeless rock anthems and unrivalled energy.