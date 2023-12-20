TRICK OR TREAT Release Official Video For "When The Lights Fade Out (Santa's In Trouble)" Feat. SABATON's TOMMY JOHANSSON

Trick Or Treat has released a lyric video for "When The Lights Fade Out (Santa's In Trouble)", featuring Tommy Johansson of Sabaton and Majestica on vocals. This special Xmas single is taken from the live album, A Creepy Night Live, released on December 8 via Scarlet Records.

Says the band: “Oh oh oh! This year Santa Claus seems to be in trouble... The elves are on strike and the reindeer can't compete with e-commerce! Will they be able to deliver the gifts on time? Find out by listening to 'When The Lights Fade Out (Santa's In Trouble)'! For a Christmas speed song, there couldn't be a better guest than Tommy Johansson - who in addition to being a great friend, is one of the best musicians (and singers) of the genre. This featuring is our personal Xmas gift to all the Trick Or Treat fans!"

Recorded during the tour in support of the latest studio-album Creepy Symphonies, A Creepy Night Live retraces the stages of the Italian band's history: from the very first Helloweenish steps up to the current, brilliant and personal interpretation of the "happy metal" plot, passing through the most memorable and fun songs scattered throughout all their works.

Featuring the special guests Michele Luppi (Whitesnake) and Chiara Tricarico (Moonlight Haze); mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio; creepily illustrated by the Trick Or Treat & Twilight Force frontman Alle Conti; A Creepy Night Live is available in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Order the CD here.

A Creepy Night Live tracklisting:

Intro/"Creepy Symphony"

"Have A Nice Judgment Day"

"Loser Song"

"Aquarius: Diamond Dust"

"The Great Escape"

"Tears Against Your Smile" (feat. Chiara Tricarico)

"Cloudrider"

"Hungarian Hangover"

"Libra: One Hundred Dragons Force"

"Take Your Chance" (feat. Michele Luppi)

"Rabbits’ Hill"

"Crazy"

"Like Donald Duck"

"When The Lights Fade Out (Santa's In Trouble)" (feat. Tommy Johansson)

"Aquarius: Diamond Dust" video:

"Tears Against Your Smile" video:

Trick Or Treat - A Creepy Night Live lineup:

Alle Conti - vocals

Guido Benedetti - guitar

Luca Venturelli - guitar

Leone Villani Conti - bass

Luca Setti - drums