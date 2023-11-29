TRICK OR TREAT Releases “Aquarius: Diamond Dust” Live Video

Trick Or Treat has released a video for “Aquarius: Diamond Dust”, second single taken from the live album A Creepy Night Live to be released on December 8 through Scarlet Records.

The Italian power metallers celebrate more than twenty years of an established and successful heavy metal career with their first official live record.

Recorded during the tour in support of the latest studio-album Creepy Symphonies, A Creepy Night Live retraces the stages of the Italian band's history: from the very first Helloweenish steps up to the current, brilliant and personal interpretation of the "happy metal" plot, passing through the most memorable and fun songs scattered throughout all their works.

But there's more... As a special gift to their fans, Trick Or Treat have composed a magnificent Christmas single: "When The Lights Fade Out (Santa's In Trouble)' – featuring Sabaton & Majestica's Tommy Johansson – is the perfect tune to spend a nice and entertaining power metal Xmas!

Featuring the special guests Michele Luppi (Whitesnake) and Chiara Tricarico (Moonlight Haze); mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio; creepily illustrated by the Trick Or Treat & Twilight Force frontman Alle Conti; A Creepy Night Live will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Pre-order the CD here.

A Creepy Night Live tracklisting:

Intro/"Creepy Symphony"

"Have A Nice Judgment Day"

"Loser Song"

"Aquarius: Diamond Dust"

"The Great Escape"

"Tears Against Your Smile" (feat. Chiara Tricarico)

"Cloudrider"

"Hungarian Hangover"

"Libra: One Hundred Dragons Force"

"Take Your Chance" (feat. Michele Luppi)

"Rabbits’ Hill"

"Crazy"

"Like Donald Duck"

"When The Lights Fade Out (Santa's In Trouble)" (feat. Tommy Johansson)

"Aquarius: Diamond Dust" video:

"Tears Against Your Smile" video:

Trick Or Treat - A Creepy Night Live lineup:

Alle Conti - vocals

Guido Benedetti - guitar

Luca Venturelli - guitar

Leone Villani Conti - bass

Luca Setti - drums