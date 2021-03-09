TRICK OR TREAT – The Unlocked Songs Details Revealed

Power metallers Trick Or Treat have revealed the details of the previously announced compilation album that will come out in the spring.

The Unlocked Songs falls in between an album of unreleased music and a collection of assorted goodies scattered over almost two decades of brilliant career.

A compelling and amusing “B-sides greatest hits”, The Unlocked Songs includes unreleased songs, remixes, covers, rare bonus-tracks, acoustic versions and demo tracks that will just make you feel better. The album highlights include a thrilling cover of the Misfits’ classic hit “Scream” and the outstanding voice of the late, great Andre Matos in “Prince With A 1000 Enemies”, which was originally released in 2012.

Uplifting heavy metal for these dark times: Trick Or Treat are men on a mission and, most of all, men of their word. The Unlocked Songs is out on May 21 via Scarlet Records.

Artwork by vocalist Alessandro Conti:

Tracklisting:

“Hungarian Hangover”

“Almost Gone”

“I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco”

“Dragonborn – Skyrim”

“Heavy Metal Bunga Bunga”

“Prince With A 1000 Enemies” (feat. Andre Matos)

“Scream”

“Human Drama”

“Hampshire Landscapes”

“Sagittarius – Golden Arrow” (Acoustic-Orchestral)

“Evil Needs Christmas Too”

“Like Donald Duck” (2004 Demo)

Lineup:

Leone Villani Conti – bass

Guido Benedetti – guitars

Alessandro Conti – vocals

Luca Setti – drums

Luca Venturelli – guitars