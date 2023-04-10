TRIP THE WIRE Release New Single / Video "Hurricane"

Bringing together East Coast attitude with West Coast swagger, Trip The Wire is a high-energy hard rock band from one of rock music’s meccas: Seattle, Washington. The group is set to release their self-titled debut on June 16th, 2023.

Today, Trip The Wire has shared the first taste of their new album with the single / video "Hurricane".

Born and raised in the Bronx, Trip The Wire’s frontwoman Eve Clarke joined forces with lifetime Washingtonian axe-man Dave Farrell in 2020. Soon after, Eve's bandmate from another project, bass player Johnny Massey, joined the fold. Drummer Rico Ybarra rounded out the lineup just prior to the band’s first show at Tony V’s in Everett, Washington.

Trip The Wire’s upcoming self-titled debut offering, in all aspects, is a true blue heavy metal opus. The musical vibe is that of classic to traditional heavy metal with the catchiness and infectiousness of the occasional pop influence. Vocally, Clarke can sit right up on the throne with any of the great metal vocalists of the day. Musically, the same goes for the rest of the band, whose cohesion and tight execution make for an album that is both relentless and well-paced.

Thematically, the album traverses a continent’s worth of territory. Album opener “In The Crossfire” is your battle anthem for 2023, while “Hurricane” is a hot, steamy endeavor about not being able to get enough of your lover. The accompanying video for “Hurricane” also sees Clarke’s video production debut. “Shine On” showcases the band’s softer, more emotional side, while “Step Nine” takes to task the harsh realities of coping with behaviors that stem from addiction.

Trip The Wire wants you to “take a leap and put it all on the line. Go for it, live life to the fullest.” Recorded and mixed by Sean Walker at Uberbeatz Studios in Lynnwood, WA and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in Los Angeles, CA, their debut is sure to fire you up to do just that!

Tracklisting:

"In The Crossfire"

"Anti Love"

"Hurricane"

"Zombie Child"

"Shine On"

"The Fire"

"Maybe Next Time"

"Outta My Hands"

"Never Enough"

"Step Nine"