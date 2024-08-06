TRIP TO THE MORGUE Signs With Wormholedeath, Releases "Digging Your Grave" Video Featuring MITCH HARRIS Of NAPALM DEATH

Get ready for a sonic autopsy! Southern California thrash, punk, and grindcore maniacs Trip To The Morgue has inked a deal with Wormholedeath Records for their new album, Toe Tagged & Body Bagged, set to be unleashed on the masses on September 13, 2024.

The band expressed their excitement about the partnership: "We were in contact with Wormholedeath early in the creation of our new CD. There were a few things that drew us to the label; the existing client list of hardcore and metal bands, the word of mouth as a reputable label, and the work ethic of everyone involved at Wormholedeath Records. After many emails and correspondence with Carlo and Carla, we were able to agree and see that Carlo was willing to work as hard or more than the band was willing to work to ensure our success. This was a 'no-brainer' for Trip To The Morgue. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Carlo and his team, share a label with talented like-minded, and ambitious musicians and bands, but most of all for the sincerity and dedication of those at the label who patiently worked with us to help gather and get our logistics together for a successful promotion and presentation of the band."

Toe Tagged & Body Bagged is a sonic time capsule, that transports listeners back to the golden age of thrash, crossover, grindcore, and hardcore. Brace yourself for a pummeling onslaught of heavy riffs, breakneck tempos, and unadulterated aggression, all inspired by the bands that laid the foundation for extreme music.

Dive into the sonic carnage and witness the band's fury in the music video for "Digging Your Grave" featuring Mitch Harris of Napalm Death:

Toe Tagged & Body Bagged cover art and tracklist:

"Disorder"

"Toe Tagged & Body Bagged"

"Digging Your Grave" (Feat. Mitch Harris of Napalm Death)

"Aluminum Bat"

"Nuclear Holocaust"

"Broken Glass"

"Tribal Lust"

"F*ckin Die"

