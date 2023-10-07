TRIPTYKON Perform CELTIC FROST Classic "Circle Of The Tyrahts" At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video Released

Triptykon, founded by Tom G. Warrior (Celtic Frost, Hellhammer), performed on the Ronnie James Dio Stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2023. Organizers have shared pro-shot video of the band performing the Celtic Frost classic, "Circle Of The Tyrants". Check it out below.

Triptykon also performed a full set of Celtic Frost classics at Rock Hard Festival 2023 on May 26. You can now watch pro-shot video of the full set below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Into The Crypts Of Rays"

"Visions Of Mortality"

"Dethroned Emperor"

"Morbid Tales"

"Procreation (Of The Wicked)"

"Return To The Eve"

"Nocturnal Fear"

"Circle Of The Tyrants"

"Visual Aggression"

"Suicidal Winds"

"The Usurper"

"Jewel Throne"

"Dawn Of Megiddo"

"(Beyond The) North Winds"

"Necromantical Screams"