TRIPTYKON Performs Early CELTIC FROST Material At Rock Hard Festival 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Set Now Streaming

Triptykon, led by Tom G. Warrior (Celtic Frost, Hellhammer) performed a full set of Celtic Frost classics at Rock Hard Festival 2023 on May 26. You can now watch pro-shot video of the full set below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Into The Crypts Of Rays"

"Visions Of Mortality"

"Dethroned Emperor"

"Morbid Tales"

"Procreation (Of The Wicked)"

"Return To The Eve"

"Nocturnal Fear"

"Circle Of The Tyrants"

"Visual Aggression"

"Suicidal Winds"

"The Usurper"

"Jewel Throne"

"Dawn Of Megiddo"

"(Beyond The) North Winds"

"Necromantical Screams"