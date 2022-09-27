TRIPTYKON To Perform Special Set Of Early CELTIC FROST Songs At 2023 Hell's Heroes Festival

On Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, 2023, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes Festival. The two day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international underground metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event.

Hell's Heroes is proud to announce the addition of a very special set to the 2023 festival. Swiss avant-garde extreme metal colossus Triptykon, featuring Celtic Frost founder Tom Gabriel Warrior will join the weekend's headlining acts, in an exclusive Celtic Frost tribute set. Triptykon will - for the very first time - tear through a set comprised completely of early Celtic Frost songs! This specifically selected set will pull from 1984's Morbid Tales and 1985's To Mega Therion LP’s, both unquestionable classics in the canon of heavy metal history. This titanic tumult will prove to be the ultimate example of a celebration of metal, by fans of metal, for fans of metal.

Bay Area death metal pioneers Possessed, Canadian speed metal kings Razor, English NWOBHM titans Demon, and East Coast power metal purveyors Leige Lord will also headline Hell's Heroes in what promises to be a headbanger's heaven.

To accommodate the addition of Triptykon, the festival has now been moved to a larger, outdoor stage at White Oak Music Hall and additional tickets are now available. Additionally, Houston metal/punk heavies Night Cobra, and Mexico's heavy metal heathensVoltax have also been added to the festival's bill. To purchase tickets for the Hell's Heroes Festival festival, head here.

Joining the headliners at Hell's Heroes 5 will be UK occult metal mavens Pagan Altar, British proto-thrash purveyors Satan, Utah trad-metal squad Visigoth, Manowar/Dictators founder Ross the Boss, California rippers Haunt, Swedish progressive rock unit Hällas, California heavy metal defenders Brocas Helm, Toronto rippers Skull Fist, Portland prog-metal vets Danava, Vancouver hypnotic heavy metal trio Spell, and more than a dozen more denizens of underground metal's very best.

The full lineup for the 2023 Hell's Heroes Festival is as follows: Triptykon (performing early Celtic Frost), Possessed, Razor, Demon, Leige Lord, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Ross the Boss, Night Demon, Hällas, Brocas Helm, Skull Fist, Haunt, Night Cobra, Christian Mistress, Riot City, Danava, Goat Horn, Freeways, Spell, Tower, Morgul Blade, Natur, Century, Gatekeeper, Midnight Dice, Voltax,.

"We are honored to have Triptykon join the epic lineup for Hell's Heroes 2023," says festival organizer Christian Larson. "This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!" In addition to booking Hell's Heroes, Larson also performs as guitarist/vocalist for the melodic black metal band Necrofier, and is the lead singer of Houston heavy metal band Night Cobra.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)