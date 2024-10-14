TRISKELYON – Canadian Thrashers Release “Sealed Hypocrisy” Video

Canadian thrash Triskelyon unleashed their third album, Shattered Elysium this past September via Moribund Records to follow Artificial Insanity, (2023) and Downfall (2022). With this lethal third strike, Triskelyon’s band leader Geoff Waye once again drafted some of the finest emissaries of the Canadian Metal scene.

Enlisting the vocal talents of guests Amanda Kiernan (Into Eternity, The Order of Chaos), Eric Forrest (E-Force, ex-VoiVod), Tiina Teal (Détente), Amanda Jackman (Category VI), Armin Kamal (Infrared), Dale Drew (Sea Dogs), Fíochmhar (Artach), and Des Mason & Pete Healey, this album detonates as a pure and true thrash metal masterpiece. It features a unique style and refreshing variations full of thrashing classics! Traditional yet intricate thrash drum duties are exceptionally executed by Raul Marques (Burning Torment), while Dwayne Pike, Keith Jackman (Category VI), Rick White, and Darrin Pope are conscripted on bass.

Today, Triskelyon presents their latest music video "Sealed Hypocrisy", which features vocals from Amanda Kiernan (Into Eternity, The Order of Chaos).

Band founder and guitarist Geoff Waye comments:

"Without being overly specific, this song condemns hypocritical individuals or groups who present themselves as virtuous and morally superior, yet whose actions and true nature are deeply flawed and insincere. It expresses revulsion and anger towards these impostors, using vivid imagery to expose and punish their deceit. The song highlights the emptiness of their grand gestures, moral posturing, and empty virtue signaling, ultimately calling for the downfall of their hypocrisy. The video represents just a fraction of the types of groups and individuals that fit this description."

Shattered Elysium runs the gamut from pure 80’s thrash and speed metal to classic power metal, and traditional heavy metal, and even includes some brutal death-thrash. It attains an impressive new milestone in classic thrash metal, with far-reaching appeal across all heavy metal sub-genres. Shattered Elysium truly resurrects the glory days of the 1980s, while maintaining a fresh and modern sound!

In keeping with Triskelyon's tradition of closing their albums with an iconic cover, this release delivers a thunderous metal rendition of Duran Duran's mega-hit, “Hungry Like the Wolf.”

Order Shattered Elysium here.

Tracklist:

"Beyond Shattered Elysium (Intro)"

"Endgame Euphoria"

"Anarchy Avenue"

"Hellbound Hellions"

"Sealed Hypocrisy"

"Under His Eye"

"Eternal Conflict"

"The Battle for Monte Cassino"

"Phantom Serenade"

"Whispers from the Shadows"

"Hungry Like the Wolf" (Duran Duran cover)

"Anarchy Avenue":