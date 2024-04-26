TRISTANIA Founder MORTEN VELAND's MORTEMIA Project Releases “A Thousand Light-Years Unfold” Feat. ALTERIUM’s NICOLETTA ROSELLINI

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) has released the eight Mortemia song from The Covid Aftermath Sessions today. The track is entitled “A Thousand Light-Years Unfold” and features Nicoletta Rosellini from the bands Alterium and Walk In Darkness on guest vocals, it’s available on all digital platform.

Morten Veland:

“I'm proud and honoured to welcome Nicoletta Rosellini from Alterium and Walk in Darkness as my special guest for ‘The Covid Aftermath Sessions'. The song that we have done together is called 'A Thousand Light-years unfold'. It's a groovy mid-tempo metal song with some modern and symphonic elements, and it's a perfect fit for Nicoletta's beautiful voice. I met Nicoletta back in 2019 when Sirenia and Kalidia both performed at the Brainstorm Festival in the Netherlands, so I have been following her projects since then. So I am very happy that we finally got to do this collaboration together and I think that the result turned out so cool, Nicoletta did a fantastic performance on this track!I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Nicoletta on board this project, and we are really looking forward to sharing this song with you all.”.

Nicoletta Rosellini:

"As someone who has listened to Morten and Sirenia's music for years (I still remember when I stumbled upon their album 'The 13th Floor' during my highschool days), it's an absolute honor to now have the opportunity to collaborate on the Mortemia song ‘A Thousand Light-Years Unfold’. When I heard the demo of the track for the first time, I already knew it was a perfect fit for my voice - and so it was! I hope you all will enjoy it as much as I do!"

After 11 years of silence Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist Morten Veland activated his solo project Mortemia during the early stages of the Covid 19 pandemic, this time with a brand new concept consisting of collaborations with multiple guest singers. The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions was a series of singles released on a monthly basis, each song featuring a well-known and highly profiled guest singer from the metal scene. Now he is ready to endeavor on the next project entitled The Covid Aftermath Sessions, once more the project will feature multiple amazing guest singers.

So far the following singers has contributed for his collaborations:

Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)

Marcela Bovio (Stream of Passion, Ayreon, MaYaN, Dark Horse White Horse)

Alessia Scolletti (Temperance, ERA)

Liv Kristine (Liv Kristine, ex-Theatre of Tragedy, ex-Leaves Eyes)

Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum, The Dark Side of the Moon)

Brittney Slayes (Unleash the Archers)

Maja Shining (Forever Still)

Erica Ohlsson (Metalite)

Heidi Parviainen (Dark Sarah, ex Amberian Dawn)

Zora Cock (Blackbriar)

Linda Toni Grahn (Anima Veil, ex-Follow the Cipher)

Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic)

Federica Lanna (Volturian)

Ulli Perhonen (ex-Snow White Blood)

Ambre Vourvahis (Xandria)

Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade)

Lindy-Fay Hella (Wardruna)

Margarita Monet (Edge Of Paradise)

Marina La Torraca (Exit Eden, Phantom Elite)

Nicoletta Rosellini (Alterium, Walk in Darkness)