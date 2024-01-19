TRISTANIA Founder MORTEN VELAND's MORTEMIA Project Releases “Eyes Of The Viper” Feat. EDGE OF PARADISE’s MARGARITA MONET

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) released the sixth Mortemia song from The Covid Aftermath Sessions today. The track is entitled “Eyes Of The Viper” and features Margarita Monet from the band Edge Of Paradise on guest vocals, it’s available on all digital platforms.

Morten Veland:

“I'm proud and honoured to welcome Margarita Monet from Edge Of Paradise as my special guest for ‘The Covid Aftermath Sessions'. The song that we have done together is entitled 'Eyes Of The Viper', it's a powerful, groovy and modern sounding kind of track. I love Margarita's performance on the song, she really made the song come alive so beautifully. I first discovered her band Edge Of Paradise during the Pandemic, and instantly noticed Margarita's unique voice. We met in Miami a year ago, right before Sirenia and Edge Of Paradise were to perform on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise together. I am really happy that we finally got to do this song together.

“I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Margarita on board this project, and I am really pleased to be sharing this song with you all. The song is available on all digital platforms now.”

Margarita Monet:

When I heard the instrumental version of "Eyes of the Viper", I instantly loved it and when I read the lyrics, I could see Morten's vision of it. I had such a great time recording vocals, as I could really relate to the song, the words and the epic feel of the music. It was really exciting to see it come to life and I can't wait for people to hear it! I've been a fan of Morten's work for years, and thanks to technology, I'm thankful to be able to combine efforts from across the world and be a part of this exciting collaboration!”

After 11 years of silence Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist Morten Veland activated his solo project Mortemia during the early stages of the Covid 19 pandemic, this time with a brand new concept consisting of collaborations with multiple guest singers. The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions was a series of singles released on a monthly basis, each song featuring a well-known and highly profiled guest singer from the metal scene. Now he is ready to endeavor on the next project entitled The Covid Aftermath Sessions, once more the project will feature multiple amazing guest singers.

So far the following singers has contributed for his collaborations:

Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)

Marcela Bovio (Stream of Passion, Ayreon, MaYaN, Dark Horse White Horse)

Alessia Scolletti (Temperance, ERA)

Liv Kristine (Liv Kristine, ex-Theatre of Tragedy, ex-Leaves Eyes)

Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum, The Dark Side of the Moon)

Brittney Slayes (Unleash the Archers)

Maja Shining (Forever Still)

Erica Ohlsson (Metalite)

Heidi Parviainen (Dark Sarah, ex Amberian Dawn)

Zora Cock (Blackbriar)

Linda Toni Grahn (Anima Veil, ex-Follow the Cipher)

Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic)

Federica Lanna (Volturian)

Ulli Perhonen (ex-Snow White Blood)

Ambre Vourvahis (Xandria)

Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade)

Lindy-Fay Hella (Wardruna)

Margarita Monet (Edge Of Paradise)