TRISTANIA Founder MORTEN VELAND's MORTEMIA Project Releases New Single "Decadence Deepens Within" Featuring LIV KRISTINE

After 11 years of silence, Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist Morten Veland finally found the time to re-activate his solo project Mortemia once more, this time with a brand new concept. The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions is a series of singles that will be released on a monthly basis, each song featuring a well known and highly profiled singer in metal.

Veland has checked in with the following update:

"I am proud and honored to introduce my long time friend and fellow Norwegian, Liv Kristine, as my special guest for The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions. The fourth song is entitled 'Decadence Deepens Within' and is available on all digital platforms.

Liv Kristine is truly one of the pioneers of the genre, and she certainly has paved the way and opened many doors for many bands that emerged in the late '90s and after. This song is really inspired by the '90s era, and I could not think of a more fitting singer than Liv Kristine to sing this song. The song really takes me back in time and gives me a good dose of that nineties nostalgia. Working on this project so far has been an amazing journey for me, and I feel truly privileged to have Liv Kristine onboard this project."

"Decadence Deepens Within" is available on the digital platforms found here.