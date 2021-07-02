TRISTANIA Founder MORTEN VELAND’s MORTEMIA Project Release Lyric Video For New Single "Death Turns A Blind Eye" Feat. MARCELA BOVIA

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) has released an official lyric video for the song "Death Turns A Blind Eye", the second single from The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions. The song features Marcela Bovio (MaYaN, Dark Horse White Horse) on guest vocals. The clip can be seen below.

After 11 years of silence, Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist Morten Veland finally found the time to re-activate his solo project Mortemia once more, this time with a brand new concept. The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions is a series of singles that will be released on a monthly basis, each song featuring a well known and highly profiled singer in metal.

Marcela Bovio is a well known name in the genre as she has already enriched bands like Stream Of Passion, Ayreon, MaYaN, The Gentle Storm, Dark Horse White Horse with her stellar vocal performances. With Morten and Marcela teaming up for the song "Death Turns A Blind Eye", the outcome has turned out to be something extraordinaire that surely will be appreciated by both artists fan bases, but surely by many others as well.

Morten Veland: "I am proud and honored to introduce Marcela Bovio (MaYaN, Dark Horse White Horse) as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The second song is entitled ‘Death Turns A Blind Eye’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 18th of June 2021. I have known Marcela for more than a decade now and she is definitely one of the top shelf singers in the genre, she has an impressive vocal range, great interpretation, a present nerve and an amazing technique. Working on this project so far has been an amazing journey for me, and I feel truly privileged to have Marcela onboard this project. I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all."

Bovio comments: “I've known Morten for quite a few years now, we met officially when touring together back in 2009. I've always been impressed by his musical vision and songwriting talent, he writes amazing songs with beautiful melodies. And if you know me you know that I'm all about the beautiful melodies! Since we hadn't spoken in quite some time his invitation came a bit as a surprise, but it was of course very flattering; and after listening to the song I was sold! ‘Death Turns A Blind Eye’ is a wonderful track, just like I would expect from Morten; it has an amazing chorus with some nice vocal layers. I'm really happy with how it came out, and I hope both Mortemia and Marcela Bovio fans enjoy it as well.”

(Morten photo - AngstImWald)