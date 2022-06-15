TRIUMPH – Allied Forces 40th Anniversary Box Set Back In Stock

Triumph has announced their Allied Forces 40th Anniversary box set is back in stock. The set is scheduled to ship on or around June 29. Canadian fans can order the set directly from Metalworks. Head to officialtriumphmerch.com to order the Allied Forces 40th Anniversary box set.

A rock music collector’s dream, the Round Hill Records-issued Allied Forces box set includes:

- Vinyl #1 : Picture Disc of Original Allied Forces Studio Album

- Vinyl #2 : 2xLP Live in Cleveland 1981

- Vinyl #3 : 7” Single – Tribute 2021

- Version of “Allied Forces” + “Magic Power” Live from Ottawa 1982 (Never Before Released)

- 11x17 Maple Leaf Gardens Poster (CANADA EXCLUSIVE)

- 24-page booklet featuring rare photos and behind the scenes. + Allied Forces essay

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour book

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour poster

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour pass

- Rik Pics (3 Hand Drawn Cartoons)

- Handwritten Lyrics (Magic Power, Allied Forces & Fight the Good Fight)





Allied Forces tracklist:

Side A

“Fool for Your Love”

“Magic Power”

“Air Raid”

“Allied Forces”

“Hot Time (In This City Tonight)”

Side B

“Fight the Good Fight”

“Ordinary Man”

“Petite Etude”

“Say Goodbye“



2 X LP Live in Cleveland 1981 (remastered)



Live in Cleveland tracklist:

Disc 1 Side A

“Intro”

“Tear the Roof Off”

“American Girls”

“Lay it On the Line”

“Allied Forces”

Side B

“Fight The Good Fight”

“Blinding Light Show/Moonchild”



Disc 2 Side C

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Machine”

“I Live For The Weekend”

“Nature’s Child”

Drum Solo

Side D

Instrumental

“Rocky Mountain Way”

“Hot Time (In the City Tonight)”

Limited Edition 7” Single

Vinyl #3 : 7” Single – Tribute 2021 Version of “Allied Forces” + “Magic Power” Live from Ottawa 1982 (Never Before Released)