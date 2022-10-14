TRIUMPH Announce Rock & Roll Machine Vinyl Reissues; Available Now At BraveWords’ Official Merch Store

Rock & Roll Machine is the second release in the Triumph vinyl reissue series and is the band’s second studio album, released in 1977.

There are four different variants; order them at BraveWords’ official merch store here.

Ver 1: Cobalt Blue - Limited to 500 copies

Ver 2: Light Blue - Limited to 100 copies

Ver 3: Cobalt and Baby blue with orange splatter - Limited to 100 copies

Ver 4: Red, orange, blue, black splatter - Limited to 300 copies

Fans can also order all 4 variants at once. This collection is for the diehard Triumph fan who has to have everything.

Tracklisting:

“Takes Time”

“Bringing It On Home”

“Little Texas Shaker”

“New York City Streets, Pt. 1”

“New York City Streets, Pt. 2”

“The City: War March / El Duende Agonizante / Minstrel’s Lament”

“Rocky Mountain Way”

“Rock & Roll Machine”