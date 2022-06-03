TRIUMPH Bassist MIKE LEVINE Says Tribute Album Will Feature MICKEY THOMAS, SEBASTIAN BACH, KENNY ARONOFF, PHIL X

Mike Levine, bassist for the Canadian power trio Triumph, has issued an update on the forthcoming tribute album celebrating his band’s music, which is being overseen by producer Mike Clink, best known for his work on most of Guns N’ Roses‘ albums.

Levine tells ABC Audio that Clink, who also produced Triumph’s 1986 album Sport Of Kings, is working on the project in Los Angeles, and that it’s “close to being finished.”

“[The album] got delayed like everything else during COVID because nobody wanted to go to the studio, but everybody seems to want to play again,” Mike notes. “So he’s getting near the finish line with it. So we’re hoping to see that early next year.”

Levine reveals that among the guest artists who have contributed to the record are Starship singer Mickey Thomas and ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach. He also reports that a number of “top-draw players” also have contributed to the album, including longtime John Fogerty touring drummer Kenny Aronoff and Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X.

Read more, here.

Levine previously spoke with The Metal Voice about the tribute album, stating: "I can only speak a bit about it cause it is still in production. We have been talking to producer Mike Clink over the years (Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, Whitesnake) and we were talking about maybe doing a tribute album. So Mike Clink is producing it and it has been recorded in L.A. There will be some great artists on it. It's going to be a real cool project. Our only parameter from a band point of view was do your own take on the song, we don't want to hear someone copy what we did, we want an interpretation. A lot of the money from the tribute album will be going to a charity called Musicares in the States, it's a huge organization that supports artists in trouble."

Stay tuned for updates.