TRIUMPH Bassist MIKE LEVINE Tells The Backstory Of His Famed Hockey Jerseys - "RIK EMMETT Alluded To The Fact That It Was Kind Of Like Free Stage Clothes For Me"; Video

In the new video below, Triumph bassist Mike Levine, who is well known for wearing hockey jerseys during concerts, is asked to tell the history or the backstory about his jerseys.

Says Mike: "Well, we were talking about that earlier today, and Rik (Emmett) alluded to the fact that it was kind of like free stage clothes for me." (laughs)

Rik pipes in, adding, "Mike didn't have a lot of wardrobe."

Mike continues, "We played Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, and there was three hockey jerseys hanging in the dressing room, so I put one on and wore it, and the fans, when we walked on stage, went crazy. I went, 'that's a really good idea', so whenever we played in an NHL hockey rink, there'd be the road crew, road manager, tour manager, whoever, would arrange that there'd be a hockey jersey in the dressing room, so I could wear it on stage."