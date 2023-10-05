TRIUMPH Guitarist / Vocalist RIK EMMETT - "My Life Has Been A Lot More Than Just Being A Rock Star Guy In A Rock Band"

Triumph frontman, Rik Emmett, will publish his new memoir, Lay It On The Line - A Backstage Pass To Rock Star Adventure, Conflict And Triumph, on October 10th via ECW Press.

Emmett recently discussed his new book via an online interview with The Metal Voice:

From Triumph superstar Rik Emmett comes the thrilling, inspiring story of a life of rock and roll.

While describing the impulse driving his life and work, Rik Emmett explains, “I was never in it for the sex and drugs — ah, but the rock and roll. Creativity was, and still is, my it — the truth I bet my life on. It was also, always, about play. The play’s the thing …”

Merging memoir, anecdotes, and masterclasses on guitar, songwriting, and the artist’s mindset, Lay It On The Line offers insight and perspective into the many roles Rik Emmett took on. “It” was always a parboiling, psychological gumbo: and this book attempts to finally share the recipe.

It also includes photos from Emmett’s own archives, plus the definitive, detailed reasons behind why he walked from Triumph — and came back two decades later.

Rock star, it seems, was a character for Rik Emmett to inhabit … a great gig, a catalytic door-opener … it was a role that led to other adventures — and these are the stories he’s chosen to tell.