TRIUMPH - Metalworks Institute Students Perform Cover Of "Lay It On The Line"; Video

Students Mitchell, Ben, Adam and Daniel of Canada's Metalworks Institute, which was founded by Triumph's founded by Gil Moore, recently collaborated virtually to inspire others with their cover of the Triumph song, "Lay It On The Line". The song was mixed and mastered at Metalworks Studios, established in 1978 by Gil Moore. Watch the video below:

"We are so excited to announce our 2021 Record Store Day Canadian Ambassadors, Triumph!," states a recent update from Record Store Day Canada.

"One of the greatest and most successful Canadian rock bands of all-time, Triumph first rose to prominence back in the golden era when vinyl was king – and the preferred format of most music fans. So, it makes perfect sense for Triumph - Rik Emmett (guitars/vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards) and Gil Moore (drums, vocals) - to be named the 2021 Record Store Day Canadian Ambassadors!

"Plus, the band will release the 40th anniversary Allied Forces box set for the June 12 RSD Drops date!

"We couldn’t be more proud and honoured to welcome Triumph to the RSDC family!"

A rock music collector’s dream, the Round Hill Records-issued Allied Forces box set will include:

- Vinyl #1 : Picture Disc of Original Allied Forces Studio Album

- Vinyl #2 : 2xLP Live in Cleveland 1981

- Vinyl #3 : 7” Single – Tribute 2021

- Version of “Allied Forces” + “Magic Power” Live from Ottawa 1982 (Never Before Released)

- 11x17 Maple Leaf Gardens Poster (CANADA EXCLUSIVE)

- 24-page booklet featuring rare photos and behind the scenes. + Allied Forces essay

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour book

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour poster

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour pass

- Rik Pics (3 Hand Drawn Cartoons)

- Handwritten Lyrics (Magic Power, Allied Forces & Fight the Good Fight)

Allied Forces tracklist:

Side A

“Fool for Your Love”

“Magic Power”

“Air Raid”

“Allied Forces”

“Hot Time (In This City Tonight)”

Side B

“Fight the Good Fight”

“Ordinary Man”

“Petite Etude”

“Say Goodbye“

2 X LP Live in Cleveland 1981 (remastered)

Live in Cleveland tracklist:

Disc 1 Side A

“Intro”

“Tear the Roof Off”

“American Girls”

“Lay it On the Line”

“Allied Forces”

Side B

“Fight The Good Fight”

“Blinding Light Show/Moonchild”

Disc 2 Side C

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Machine”

“I Live For The Weekend”

“Nature’s Child”

Drum Solo

Side D

Instrumental

“Rocky Mountain Way”

“Hot Time (In the City Tonight)”

Limited Edition 7” Single

Vinyl #3 : 7” Single – Tribute 2021 Version of “Allied Forces” + “Magic Power” Live from Ottawa 1982 (Never Before Released)

For more info, head here.