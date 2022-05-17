TRIUMPH's GIL MOORE Discusses Rock & Roll Machine Documentary On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

Triumph drummer/co-vocalist, Gil Moore, guests on the latest episode of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast. Watch below.

A message states: "This week we are honored to be joined by Gil Moore from Triumph. Mark Cicchini talks with Gil about Triumph’s history, their albums, KISS’ influence on the Triumph show and the new Triumph documentary, Rock & Roll Machine. Plus Mark throws in some incredible “fanboy” moments!"

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine, produced by Banger Films (Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden, Rush and ZZ Top), delivers on revisiting a band that sold millions of albums, played for millions of fans, and never put themselves above their audience.

“The Triumph story was compelling to me, Marc, and the Banger team because it was an opportunity to piece together a broken puzzle,” says Sam Dunn (who co directed the film with Marc Ricciardelli). “We wanted to know how and why the band dissolved at the peak of their powers. It was quite the ride!”

“Sam and Marc did an outstanding job documenting what it has been like to have been aboard the Triumph train for the past near-50 years,” raves Triumph bassist Mike Levine. “For fans old, new, and those to come in the future, this is all they’ll need to know about the band.”

The Triumph lineup – Rik Emmett, Gil Moore, and Mike Levine – rocked the world, and in the process, gave us countless classic hard rock anthems (“Fight the Good Fight,” “Hold On,” “Magic Power,” “I Live for the Weekend,” “Lay It On the Line,” and of course, “Rock & Roll Machine,” and albums (Just a Game, Progressions of Power, Allied Forces, Never Surrender, Thunder Seven, etc.).

Originally formed in 1975 and hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the trio was always proud of their Great White North roots. And seemingly ever since their inception, Triumph was on the cutting edge of technology when it came to their live show – particularly lighting, sound, and effects. Sophisticated lasers, pyrotechnics and moving lighting rigs, all computer-controlled – Triumph was one of the first arena rock bands to incorporate all of these elements into their shows. Triumph’s headlining tours were legendary, and the band was featured on many memorable stadium/outdoor shows – including the US Festival, the World Series of Rock, the American Rock Festival, Texxas Jam, and Day on the Green, to name a few.