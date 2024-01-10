TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT To Release Definitive Hits Collection Including Two Unreleased Songs

Canadian label Music In Motion Ent is releasing Diamonds: The Best Of The Hard Rock Years 1990 - 1995, a brand new compilation featuring iconic guitarist Rik Emmett's hand picked rock tracks from his three Duke Street releases, Absolutely, Ipso Facto and The Spiral Notebook, plus two previously unheard songs.

Remastered with the most up to date technology at Iguana Studios in Toronto ON, Diamonds provides Rik Emmett fans with a new listening experience. The Diamonds cover art features the work of renowned photographer Andrew MacNaughtan. International retail date is set for March 1, 2024 through Music In Motion Ent (Canada) and Deko Entertainment (ADA/WMG).

A signed Deluxe Edition of 400 collector sets is now available for pre-sale on Rik Emmett’s webstore through RockPaperMerch.com. A limited number of hand signed editions will also be available through the Deko Entertainment webstore.

The Deluxe Edition is designed with an album gatefold that includes both the CD (with bonus tracks) and LP (on 180g heavyweight marble space effect vinyl). Exclusives include: copies of handwritten lyric sheets, a photo set of never-before-seen images, guitar picks from each album, a lenticular holographic poster of the cover art, a gold embossed lithograph of the album cover hand signed by Rik, and a custom felt Diamonds vinyl slipmat.

The Deluxe Edition also touts two new previously unheard Rik Emmett original tracks (from the Absolutely and Ipso Facto demo sessions) that will not appear on the retail versions and will not be available on streaming platforms. The two new tracks will premiere in an exclusive online video stream in late January where Rik will preview the Deluxe Edition and tell stories of his Triumph and solo years from his Lay It On The Line biography. All purchasers of the Deluxe Edition will receive a private link to this stream. In addition, all purchases before January 31 will be entered into a draw to win Rik’s personal signed test pressing of Diamonds.

Tracklisting

"Drive Time"

"Straight Up"

"Bang On"

"Saved By Love"

"When A Heart Breaks"

"Big Lie"

"Rainbow Man"

"Middle Ground"

"The Hardest Part"

CD bonus tracks:

"Stand And Deliver"

"The Pendulum"

"TBA" (Ipso Facto Demo)

"TBA" (Absolutely Demo)