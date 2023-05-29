TRIUMPH Tribute Album To Feature JOEY BELLADONNA, SEBASTIAN BACH, NANCY WILSON, NITA STRAUSS, And More.

Triumph drummer / singer Gil Moore was recently interviewed on the Metal Mayhem ROC podcast. During his appearance, which can be seen below, Moore shared details of the forthcoming Triumph tribute album. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"Coming up later this year, Round Hill Music - our label in America - they're going to be releasing a Triumph tribute album," reveals Moore. "I know that's been in the making for a number of years now, through the pandemic. It's produced by Mike Clink of Guns N' Roses fame. We have some tremendous singers on there. Joey Belladonna from Anthrax is on there. Our buddy Sebastian Bach, of course. Phil X from Bon Jovi, Larry (Gowan) from Styx, Nancy Wilson from Heart, Mickey Thomas from Starship."

"There's tremendous musicians, especially drummers. For crying out loud, we've got Tommy Aldridge on there - one of my personal favorites. Kenny Aronoff, another fantastic drummer, from John Mellencamp. I could go on and on about… Nita Strauss, a beautiful female guitarist who just knocks it out of the park. There's so many great musicians on there, I can't even tell you how thrilled we are."

When pressed for a release date, Moore replied, "I think that's the end of this year. Maybe third or fourth quarter this year."

Gil Moore also spoke about the upcoming Triumph tribute album to Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice, at the legendary Metalworks studio in Mississauga, Ontario. Moore stated:

“There is some stuff coming down the pipe. We have our tribute album… (producer) Mike Clink is doing an unbelievable job. And Slash (from Guns N’ Roses) himself just recorded guitar. He did it in L.A. with Mike. He just recorded guitar on ‘I Live For The Weekend’. So, when that tribute album comes out, and I mean, Slash is one of a whole cavalcade of phenomenal musicians; they’re going to blow people’s minds. That’s going to be out this year, in 2023.”