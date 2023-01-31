TRIVIUM And BEARTOOTH Team Up For US Co-Headline Tour

Today, Beartooth and Trivium (pictured at top) announce their 2023 co-headline tour. The 29-city tour kicks off Monday, May 1 in Stroudsburg, PA at Sherman Theater with stops in Nashville, TN, Las Vegas, NV, Grand Rapid, MI, and more before wrapping up on Thursday, June 15 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theater.

Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will join the bands on all dates across the upcoming tour. Full routing can be found below, along with upcoming Beartooth festival dates.

Trivium are stoked about this bill, saying, "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages - so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together. Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fan-bases - so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill.”

"I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium," says frontman Caleb Shomo of Beartooth (pictured above). "When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10am local time, here.

Both bands are doing a joint VIP offering where fans can buy ticketless VIP upgrades to meet both bands, head here.

Tour dates:

April

21 - Tampa, FL - 98RockFest*

22 - Orlando, FL - Earth Day Birthday*

23 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp*

28 - Newark, NJ - Rock The Rock Fest*

29 - Worcester, MA - The Big Gig*

May

1 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest*

6 - St. Paul, MN - Twin City Takeover*

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

16 - Richmond, VA - The National

17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)

20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)

28 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

31 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

June

2 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

3 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

4 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

* Festival dates with Beartooth only