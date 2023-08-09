TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Joins MEGADETH For "Tornado Of Souls" Performance In France; Video

Trivium singer, Matt Heafy, joined Megadeth during their set at the Orange Metalic Festival in Orange, France last night (Tuesday, August 8) for a performance of "Tornado Of Souls".

Metal Traveller has posted video footage of the performance, writing: "Dave Mustaine mentioned he was feeling sick in the morning so rather than not playing the song, they brought up a special guest to sing it. What a unique moment!!"

More footage of Megadeth from the Orange Metalic Festival, courtesy of Metal Taveller, can be viewed below: