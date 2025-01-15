TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Looks Back On Having To Re-Record Entire Ascendancy Album - "The Whole Record Was Slightly Out Of Tune"
January 15, 2025, an hour ago
Speaking with Metal Hammer, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy looked back on the recording sessions for the band's 2005 album, Ascendancy. According to Heafy, a problem occurred with the tuning of the guitars, resulting in everything sounding off. Heafy explains:
"We recorded and finished the entire record in drop D flat tuning. I remember coming to the studio and producer Jason Suecof just had his head in his hands and he was like, 'Oh no, no, no!' The whole record was slightly out of tune because that guitar wasn’t holding its pitch. So, we actually deleted everything, tuned the guitar up half a step, and redid the whole album again."
Ascendancy spawned four singles: "Like Light To The Flies", "Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr", "A Gunshot To The Head of Trepidation" and "Dying In Your Arms".
Trvium and Bullet For My Valentine are gearing up for The Poisoned Ascendancy UK / European Tour 2025. Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full.
Tour dates are as follows:
January
26 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
27 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
30 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
February
1 - London, UK - The O2
2 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Scheleyer-Hall
5 - Zurich, Switzerlamnd - The Hall
7 - Paris, France - Le Zenith
9 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena
10 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
21 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
26 - Lisbon., Portugal - Campo Pequeno
27 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre