TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Looks Back On Having To Re-Record Entire Ascendancy Album - "The Whole Record Was Slightly Out Of Tune"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy looked back on the recording sessions for the band's 2005 album, Ascendancy. According to Heafy, a problem occurred with the tuning of the guitars, resulting in everything sounding off. Heafy explains:

"We recorded and finished the entire record in drop D flat tuning. I remember coming to the studio and producer Jason Suecof just had his head in his hands and he was like, 'Oh no, no, no!' The whole record was slightly out of tune because that guitar wasn’t holding its pitch. So, we actually deleted everything, tuned the guitar up half a step, and redid the whole album again."

Ascendancy spawned four singles: "Like Light To The Flies", "Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr", "A Gunshot To The Head of Trepidation" and "Dying In Your Arms".

Trvium and Bullet For My Valentine are gearing up for The Poisoned Ascendancy UK / European Tour 2025. Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full.

Tour dates are as follows:

January

26 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

27 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

30 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

February

1 - London, UK - The O2

2 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Scheleyer-Hall

5 - Zurich, Switzerlamnd - The Hall

7 - Paris, France - Le Zenith

9 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena

10 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

21 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

26 - Lisbon., Portugal - Campo Pequeno

27 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre