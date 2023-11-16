TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Shares "Down From The Sky" Live Video From Edinburgh

The clip below features Trivium performing "Down From The Sky" live in Edinburgh, Scotland with soundboard audio. It was shared online by frontman Matt Heafy.

Bullet For My Valentine wrapped up their North Amnerican tour on November 10th at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida. They were joined by Heafy for "Tears Don't Fall", bringing the house down two songs into their first encore. Check out the fan-filmed video below.