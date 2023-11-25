TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Shares Live Video Of "Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis" With Soundboard Audio

Trivium frontman Matt heafy has shared live video of the band performing"Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis" on tour. The track is taken from the band's fourth record, Shogun, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

Bullet For My Valentine wrapped up their North American tour on November 10th at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida. They were joined by Heafy for "Tears Don't Fall", bringing the house down two songs into their first encore. Check out the fan-filmed video below.