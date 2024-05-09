TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Shares "Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis" Pig Pen VIP Experience Live Jam (Video)
May 9, 2024, an hour ago
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has shared a new video to his official YouTube channel. The clip features the band playing "Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis" during their up-close-and-personal VIP Pig Pen experience, where a tiny handful of Trivium diehards can witness their heroes jam out a mix of rare and requested songs before the main show starts.
Bullet For My Valentine recently checked in with the following update:
"We are thrilled to announce that in 2025 we present to you The Poisoned Ascendancy UK Tour, alongside our brothers in Trivium. Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full. Get excited people, it's gonna be special and we can't wait to celebrate with you all."
Now, they have followed up with a message for their European fans:
"Europe, we didn’t forget about you. Excited to bring The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour to you next Feb. We’re also happy to be bringing Orbit Culture along for the ride. Your local pre-sales will start on April 24th, with a general sale at 10am CET next Friday!"
The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour dates are as follows:
January
26 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
27 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
30 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
February
1 - London, UK - The O2
2 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Scheleyer-Hall
5 - Zurich, Switzerlamnd - The Hall
7 - Paris, France - Le Zenith
9 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena
10 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
21 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
26 - Lisbon., Portugal - Campo Pequeno
27 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre