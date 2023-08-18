TRIVIUM - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Summer Breeze 2023 Show Streaming

With Summer Breeze 2023 underway through this weekend in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, ARTE Concert is livestreaming the shows once again. Check out the full show pro-shot footage of Trivium in action below.

The setlist was as follows:

"In The Court Of The Dragon"

"Down from the Sky"

"The Sin and the Sentence"

"Like a Sword over Damocles"

"Becoming the Dragon"

"Until the World Goes Cold"

"Strife"

"Feast of Fire"

"Amongst the Shadows and the Stones"

"Insurrection"

"Catastrophist"

"Heart from your Hate"

"Gunshot to the Head of Trepidation"

"Capsizing the Sea"

"In Waves"

Trivium - Matthew K. Heafy (vocals/guitars), Corey Beaulieu (guitars), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and drummer Alex Bent - kick off their intimate Goblins And Wizards headline tour with some special news for fans.

2023 marks the 15th anniversary of the band's fourth studio album Shogun. Released by Roadrunner Records in autumn 2008, the record is certified silver in the UK and features the songs "Kirisute Gomen", "Down From The Sky", and "Throes Of Perdition". as well as the epic 11-minute title track. Now, fans will be treated to a different rotation of select Shogun songs in an special mini-set each night on the headline tour. Which songs will they play?!

Stay tuned for news coming soon on a Shogun vinyl reissue.

Trivium are also offering two exclusive meet & greet packages on their upcoming UK dates. The first package is a standard early arrival meet & greet, including merch and a photo with the band, while the second The Pig Pen package invites fans to "come and get slopped in the pig pen!" This package lets fans get up close and personal with the band backstage while they warm up for their set and is strictly limited to just ten per show! Get the limited tickets for either experience at trivium.org/tour (note, meet & greet experiences do not include a ticket for the show, that must be bought separately).

The Pig Pen VIP experience includes:

- Exclusive Entry and Private Performance in The Pig Pen

- Meet & Greet with Trivium

- Individual Photo with Trivium

- Pig Pen logo VIP Laminate

- Pig Pen Bag

- Pig Pen Tea Towel

- Magic The Gathering-Style Trading Card

- Early Entry

- Early Access Merchandise Shopping

The standard Meet & Greet VIP experience includes:

- Meet & Greet with Trivium

- Individual Photo with Trivium

- VIP Laminate

- Magic The Gathering-Style Trading Card

- Early Entry

- Early Access Merchandise Shopping

Missed out on the Pig Pen for your date of choice? Trivium have also announced a special range of brand new Pig Pen-themed merchandise, as part of a range of merch drops this summer. Grab your new apron and matching oven mitt here, barbecues will never be the same again! Other items are also available.

Special guests on the headline tour are widely-tipped metal squad Bleed From Within, with Orbit Culture firing everyone up first for the summer's hottest metal extravaganza.

With some dates already sold out and many more now on a low ticket warning, don't delay if you don't want to miss out!