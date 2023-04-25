TRIVIUM Release New 2023 Tour Recap Video: Singapore

Trivium have released a new 2023 tour recap video, this time focusing on their time in Singapore. Watch below:

Trivium will return to the UK this summer, for the Goblins And Wizards Tour - a baker's dozen of intimate shows including venues the band haven't played in over 15 years. Special guests will be Bleed From Within and Orbit Culture.

Bassist Paolo Gregoletto comments: "Since the first UK headline tour in 2005 we’d made it a point to do our best to get out of the big cities and play other ones that might get overlooked or skipped. We looked at old Maiden and Motörhead posters and let that inspire the way we routed this one. Bleed From Within and Orbit Culture are two of our favourite new bands and we are honoured to have them join us. This is going to be the biggest and best metal show to hit your town this summer guaranteed!"

Order tickets here or at Trivium.org.

Goblins And Wizards dates are as follows:

August

23 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

24 - Norwich, UK - UEA

25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

26 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

28 - Stone, UK - Victoria Hall

29 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

30 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

31 - Newcastle, UK - NX

September

2 - Edinburgh, UK - O2 Academy

3 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

4 - Bristol, UK - Academy

6 - Folkestone, UK - Leas Cliff Hall

7 - Southampton O2, UK - Guildhall