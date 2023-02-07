TRIVIUM Release Official Video For Cover Of HEAVEN SHALL BURN's "Implore The Darken Sky"

Trivium - Matthew K. Heafy (vocals/guitars); Corey Beaulieu (guitars); Paolo Gregoletto (bass); and drummer Alex Bent - recently embarked on a sold-out headline tour of Europe along with Heaven Shall Burn. The bands marked the occasion with a twist and came up with a clever way to give their fans some "new" music.

Trivium shared their cover of Heaven Shall Burn's "Implore The Darken Sky". Listen to the song, now available at all DSPs, here. A new video for the track can be viewed below.

The cover is featured on a split 7" that the bands are selling on the road and directly to fans while touring Europe together. Heaven Shall Burn previously released their cover of Trivium's "Pillar Of Serpents," which appears on the band's first album From Ember To Inferno. Listen below.

"In the early days of Trivium, back when we were discovering the many great genres and flavors of heavy music, I knew about the classic greats, I knew about extreme metal, but never before had I heard what HSB was doing," says Heafy. "Heaven Shall Burn's Whatever It May Take album was my first introduction to their brand of metalcore. This fusion of hardcore ethos and metal sounds blew my mind."

Heafy finishes, “'Implore the Darken Sky' is not only my favourite HSB song, but the one that taught me so much about a sound that needed to be injected into Trivium."

Beartooth and Trivium have announced their 2023 co-headline tour. The 29-city tour kicks off Monday, May 1 in Stroudsburg, PA at Sherman Theater with stops in Nashville, TN, Las Vegas, NV, Grand Rapid, MI, and more before wrapping up on Thursday, June 15 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theater.

Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will join the bands on all dates across the upcoming tour. Full routing can be found below, along with upcoming Beartooth festival dates.

Trivium are stoked about this bill, saying, "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages - so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together. Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fan-bases - so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill.”

"I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium," says frontman Caleb Shomo of Beartooth (pictured above). "When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."

Tickets here.

Both bands are doing a joint VIP offering where fans can buy ticketless VIP upgrades to meet both bands, head here.

Tour dates:

April

21 - Tampa, FL - 98RockFest*

22 - Orlando, FL - Earth Day Birthday*

23 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp*

28 - Newark, NJ - Rock The Rock Fest*

29 - Worcester, MA - The Big Gig*

May

1 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest*

6 - St. Paul, MN - Twin City Takeover*

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

16 - Richmond, VA - The National

17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)

20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)

28 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

31 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

June

2 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

3 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

4 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

* Festival dates with Beartooth only