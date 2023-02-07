TRIVIUM Release Official Video For Cover Of HEAVEN SHALL BURN's "Implore The Darken Sky"
February 7, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Trivium - Matthew K. Heafy (vocals/guitars); Corey Beaulieu (guitars); Paolo Gregoletto (bass); and drummer Alex Bent - recently embarked on a sold-out headline tour of Europe along with Heaven Shall Burn. The bands marked the occasion with a twist and came up with a clever way to give their fans some "new" music.
Trivium shared their cover of Heaven Shall Burn's "Implore The Darken Sky". Listen to the song, now available at all DSPs, here. A new video for the track can be viewed below.
The cover is featured on a split 7" that the bands are selling on the road and directly to fans while touring Europe together. Heaven Shall Burn previously released their cover of Trivium's "Pillar Of Serpents," which appears on the band's first album From Ember To Inferno. Listen below.
"In the early days of Trivium, back when we were discovering the many great genres and flavors of heavy music, I knew about the classic greats, I knew about extreme metal, but never before had I heard what HSB was doing," says Heafy. "Heaven Shall Burn's Whatever It May Take album was my first introduction to their brand of metalcore. This fusion of hardcore ethos and metal sounds blew my mind."
Heafy finishes, “'Implore the Darken Sky' is not only my favourite HSB song, but the one that taught me so much about a sound that needed to be injected into Trivium."
Beartooth and Trivium have announced their 2023 co-headline tour. The 29-city tour kicks off Monday, May 1 in Stroudsburg, PA at Sherman Theater with stops in Nashville, TN, Las Vegas, NV, Grand Rapid, MI, and more before wrapping up on Thursday, June 15 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theater.
Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will join the bands on all dates across the upcoming tour. Full routing can be found below, along with upcoming Beartooth festival dates.
Trivium are stoked about this bill, saying, "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages - so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together. Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fan-bases - so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill.”
"I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium," says frontman Caleb Shomo of Beartooth (pictured above). "When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."
Tickets here.
Both bands are doing a joint VIP offering where fans can buy ticketless VIP upgrades to meet both bands, head here.
Tour dates:
April
21 - Tampa, FL - 98RockFest*
22 - Orlando, FL - Earth Day Birthday*
23 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp*
28 - Newark, NJ - Rock The Rock Fest*
29 - Worcester, MA - The Big Gig*
May
1 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest*
6 - St. Paul, MN - Twin City Takeover*
8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
16 - Richmond, VA - The National
17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)
20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)
26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)
28 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
31 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center
June
2 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
3 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
4 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
6 - Austin, TX - Emo's
7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
* Festival dates with Beartooth only