TRIVIUM Release Official Video For "No Way Back Just Through"

Florida metal titans Trivium have released an official video for "No Way Back Just Through", taken from their 2021 album, In The Court Of The Dragon. Check it out below.

Trivium's tenth album, In The Court Of The Dragon, was released via Roadrunner Records in October 2021. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in autumn 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. Order In The Court Of The Dragon here.

The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres (@mathieunozieres on Instagram).

In The Court Of The Dragon tracklisting:

"X"

"In The Court Of The Dragon"

"Like A Sword Over Damocles"

"Feast Of Fire"

"A Crisis Of Revelation"

"The Shadow Of The Abattoir"

"No Way Back Just Through"

"Fall Into Your Hands"

"From Dawn To Decadence"

"The Phalanx"

"The Phalanx" video:

"Feast Of Fire" video:

"In The Court Of The Dragon" video: