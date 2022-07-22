TRIVIUM Release Video Trailer For Deadmen And Dragons Tour With BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, WHITECHAPEL, KHEMMIS

This October, Grammy-nominated band Trivium - Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - will embark on the Deadmen And Dragons Tour, a headline run of North America produced by Live Nation, with support from Between The Buried And Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.

Watch a new video trailer below, and get tickets here.

Trivium are very excited about the tour package they've put together for the fans - as they are passionate fans of each of their tour mates.

"Between The Buried And Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had," says Heafy. "BTBAM back in 2002 - on the impeccable self-titled album - showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal - at times beautiful - passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own."

Beaulieu also exclaims, "We're excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill. It's been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again."

"Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill," says Gregoletto. "I think it's always a testament to a band's sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it - doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it's all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of 'Rainbow in the Dark,' so do not miss their set!"

Tour dates:

October

2 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House + Event Center

3 - Portland, OR - Roseland*

4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue*

6 - Calgary, AB - MacHall*

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings*

9 - St. Paul, MN - MYTH*

11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

12 - Chicago, IL - Radius

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Hall

15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

18 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva*

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

November

2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* not a Live Nation date