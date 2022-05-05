TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Featured In New Episode Of Gibson's "Riff Lords"

Gibson TV has released a new episode of Riff Lords, along with the following message:

"Matt Heafy has earned a reputation as one of the best guitarists in metal through his unique sound, mind-bending riffs, and lightning-fast leads. Tune in to this episode of “Riff Lords” to watch Matt, the Grammy-nominated Trivium-frontman and Twitch pioneer, break down the riffs to some of our favorite Trivium songs."