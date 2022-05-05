TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Featured In New Episode Of Gibson's "Riff Lords"

May 5, 2022, an hour ago

news riff notes matt heafy trivium

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Featured In New Episode Of Gibson's "Riff Lords"

Gibson TV has released a new episode of Riff Lords, along with the following message:

"Matt Heafy has earned a reputation as one of the best guitarists in metal through his unique sound, mind-bending riffs, and lightning-fast leads. Tune in to this episode of “Riff Lords” to watch Matt, the Grammy-nominated Trivium-frontman and Twitch pioneer, break down the riffs to some of our favorite Trivium songs."



