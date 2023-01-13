TRIVIUM Share Cover Of HEAVEN SHALL BURN's "Implore The Darken Sky"; Audio

Grammy-nominated Florida heavyweights Trivium - Matthew K. Heafy (vocals/guitars); Corey Beaulieu (guitars); Paolo Gregoletto (bass); and drummer Alex Bent - have embarked on a sold-out headline tour of Europe along with Heaven Shall Burn and are currently melting faces across the UK. The bands are marking the occasion with a twist and have come up with a clever way to give their fans some "new" music.

Today, Trivium have shared their cover of Heaven Shall Burn's "Implore The Darken Sky". Listen to the song, now available at all DSPs, here. Also streaming below.

The cover is featured on a split 7" that the bands are selling on the road and directly to fans while touring Europe together. Heaven Shall Burn previously released their cover of Trivium's "Pillar Of Serpents," which appears on the band's first album From Ember To Inferno. Listen below.

"In the early days of Trivium, back when we were discovering the many great genres and flavors of heavy music, I knew about the classic greats, I knew about extreme metal, but never before had I heard what HSB was doing," says Heafy. "Heaven Shall Burn's Whatever It May Take album was my first introduction to their brand of metalcore. This fusion of hardcore ethos and metal sounds blew my mind."

Heafy finishes, “'Implore the Darken Sky' is not only my favourite HSB song, but the one that taught me so much about a sound that needed to be injected into Trivium."

Dates are underway for the UK headline Dead Men & Dragons tour, with support from Heaven Shall Burn and Malevolence. Order tickets here, or at trivium.org/tour.