TRIVIUM Share Live On-Stage Footage Of "What The Dead Men Say" From Deadmen And Dragons Tour 2022 Boston Show

Trivium have shared pro-shot video of “What The Dead Men Say” petrformed live at the Boston House Of Blues on the Deadmen And Dragons 2022 tour.

The clip was filmed and edited by Black Card Films. Check it out below.

Last month, Gibson TV released a new episode of "My First Gibson", featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy. Watch below.

A message states: "His dad had dreamed of having a Les Paul-playing son, so it was destined that Matt Heafy’s first Gibson would be a Les Paul. Check out this episode of My First Gibson to find out what model his dad gifted him… and just how cool his dad really is."