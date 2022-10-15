TRIVIUM Share On-Stage Live Footage Of "The Shadow Of The Abattoir" From Madison, WI

Trivium - featuring Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - are currently on the Deadmen And Dragons Tour, a headline run of North America, with support from Between The Buried And Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.

They have shared live on-stage footage of "The Shadow Of The Abattoir" from theor October 11th show in Madison, WI. Check it out below.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

October

15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

18 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva*

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

November

2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern