TRIVIUM Share On-Stage Live Footage Of "The Shadow Of The Abattoir" From Madison, WI
October 15, 2022, an hour ago
Trivium - featuring Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - are currently on the Deadmen And Dragons Tour, a headline run of North America, with support from Between The Buried And Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.
They have shared live on-stage footage of "The Shadow Of The Abattoir" from theor October 11th show in Madison, WI. Check it out below.
Remaining tour dates are as follows:
October
15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
18 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva*
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*
21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*
26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
November
2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
5 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern