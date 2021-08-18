TRIXTER Guitarist STEVE BROWN Releases First Ever Solo Single "Where Do We Run"

Veteran guitarist and singer-songwriter, Steve Brown (Trixter), has just dropped his inaugural solo single, "Where Do We Run". Not only does he shine his lead vocal and melodic guitar on it, he also produced, engineered and mixed the track himself. Brown draws fans in for an intimate peek at his prolific songwriting style, while showcasing his versatility on the other side of the recording booth.

"Where Do We Run" features a classic rock vibe reminiscent of Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, while invoking Pink Floyd-esque riffs.

"The song shows some of my biggest influences from stellar guitar player/vocalists like Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi), Steve Lukather (Toto), Peter Frampton, John Sykes (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), and the late, great Gary Moore," says Brown.

The idea for "Where Do We Run" was first born in 1994, when Brown built his home studio, Mojo Vegas-6160. "I was writing a few songs to pitch to movies and "Where Do We Run" seemed like the perfect song for a dark love story. I had my hands in a lot of projects back then and it just got put on the back burner. I rediscovered the song in 2020, while I was completing the second album, Lions, for Tokyo Motor Fist. Upon hearing it again, I remembered how much I loved this song. With today’s political and emotional climate, I felt it is more relevant than ever and the world needed to hear it."

"For my first official solo release ever, I wanted to show a different side of my sound both vocally and musically, and not the obvious arena rock production that I’m known for,” said Brown. 'Where Do We Run' is more of a classic rock production, laced with natural and authentic sounds. I brought my dear friend’s, Joey Cassata on Drums (ZO2, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Eric Ragno on keys (Graham Bonnet), Chris Lester on bass (Zenboy) to completely take this track into the stratosphere.”

"Where Do We Run" was written, produced, engineered and mixed by Steve Brown. It was mastered by Stephen DeAcutis at Soundspa Productions NJ.

The official video release is slated for Thursday, August 19th. Stay tuned.