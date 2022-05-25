TROLLFEST Celebrate New Album Release With “All Drinks On Me” Feat. KORPIKLAANI's Jonne Järvelä; Music Video

Trollfest will release their ninth full-length studio album, Flamingo Overlord, via Napalm Records on May 27. “All Drinks on Me” is a raucous party anthem in the vein of Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys that only Trollfest could deliver, arriving in perfect time to celebrate the album’s release - featuring special guest Jonne Järvelä of the infamous Korpiklaani. No matter where Trollfest pop up, a whole lot of fun is bound to occur - Flamingo Overlord is one of the craziest, most eccentric, and multi-faceted releases of the year.

Trollfest singer Jostein “Trollmannen” Austvik says: "‘All Drinks On Me‘ is a party song to go along with those wonderful great parties that become the talk of the town once they go down. With the highest possible singalong factor this tune is guaranteed to make you stomp your foot and sing yourself hoarse while sharing the best of times with your finest friends.“

Flamingo Overlord begins with the insanely catchy “Dance Like A Pink Flamingo” - the unforgettable track made world-famous with the band’s zany performance at Eurovision qualifier Melodi Grand Prix earlier this year - clearing the way for the bar anthem “All Drinks On Me”, which keeps the energy and drinks flowing before venturing into “Twenty Miles an Hour”. The track continues the party with a groovy funk flavoured sound, featuring a rap and saxophone solo that will leave listeners going bonkers! “Flamingo Libre” will soon whisk you away and have you dreaming of tropical drinks and magical nights, while “Pina Colada” stands as a much-needed summer anthem best suited for blasting while convertible cruising. Flamingo Overlord closes with the mysterious “Bob Venke”, telling the unlikely story of the mighty Flamingo Overlord's quest for world domination.

Flamingo Overlord will be available in the following formats in various territories:

- 1LP Gatefold Pink

- 1LP Gatefold "Flamingo Feather" Marbled Vinyl Limited Edition (limited to 300)

- 1CD Digipak

- 1CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Flamingo Overlord tracklisting:

"Dance Like A Pink Flamingo"

"All Drinks On Me"

"Flamongous"

"Twenty Miles An Hour"

"The Flamingorilla"

"Flamingo Libre"

"Piña Colada"

"Rule The Country"

"The Way You Earn Your Drinks"

"Overlords Have Feelings"

"Bob Venke"

(Photo - Terje Johnsen)