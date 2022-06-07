TROOPER, SAGA, PRISM Concert Added To September Lineup At Casino Rama Resort

A concert featuring Canadian classic rock bands, Trooper, Saga & Prism, has been added to the September lineup at Casino Rama Resort in Rama, Ontario (Canada). All three bands will take the stage on Saturday, September 10.

Tickets are $49/$59/$69/$79. Showtime is 8 PM, with doors opening at 7 PM.

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on Thursday, June 9 at 12 Noon on ticketmaster.ca. A special code is required for the advance purchase period; fans are invited to visit the Casino Rama Resort Facebook page to gain access.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Saturday, June 11 at 12 Noon on ticketmaster.ca. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.

Ticket limit is 6 per customer per show. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit may be cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion. This includes duplicate orders having the same billing address or credit card.