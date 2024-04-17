TROUBLE Announce New Drummer GARRY NAPLES

Doom metal legends, Trouble, are revealing Garry Naples as the new drummer for the group. Naples has already begun rehearsals, and will be recording drums for the band’s upcoming studio album, the details of which are still pending and will be announced separately.

Naples, a Chicago-based drummer, has been playing in metal and rock bands for over 20 years. After joining his first band at the age of 15, Garry joined Prophecy Productions recording artist Novembers Doom in 2011. He has since recorded three full length albums with them, and has performed in Europe, North America, and South America. Garry co-founded the band Without Waves in 2010. After signing to Prosthetic Records in 2016, the band released two albums under that label, and has done several US tours. Additionally, Garry has toured and recorded with several other bands including Wolvhammer, Chrome Waves, and Bear Mace.

Trouble founder and guitarist Rick Wartell stated, “The band is very excited to have Garry join us as a permanent member. He’s an accomplished musician, with extensive recording and touring experience, and his playing style is a perfect fit for Trouble. We’re scheduled to head into the studio to work with him, and eager to have him lend his talents and creativity on our upcoming album. We’re also looking forward to bringing this line-up out live for some shows, and then on tour in support of the new record when the time comes.”

Naples had occasion to share the stage with Trouble back in October 2023, playing with Novembers Doom as one of the acts on the opening night of the inaugural launch of Heavy Chicago Fest, a three day event hosted at Avondale Music Hall. The new music festival featured Trouble as the headliner, and also showcased Acid King and Bongzilla.

Trouble has released nine studio albums to date, and is in the process of recording their tenth, which will be released on Hammerheart Records in 2025.

Trouble is an American metal band noted as one of the pioneers of their genre. The band created a distinct style taking influences of the British heavy metal bands Black Sabbath and Judas Priest, and psychedelic rock of the 1970s. A critically acclaimed group, their first two albums, Psalm 9 and The Skull are cited as landmarks of doom metal.

Trouble's current lineup is: Kyle Thomas (vocals), Rick Wartell (guitars), Bruce Franklin (guitars), Rob Hultz (bass) and Garry Naples (drums).

More information can be found via the band's website, here.