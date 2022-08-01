TROUBLE Begins Recording New Album

Last week Trouble founding member Rick Wartell announced that Trouble has begun recording a new album. The last album The Distortion Field dates back to 2013. When Trouble announced their co-operation with Hammerheart Records in January 2020 it was already planned to record a new album in the summer of 2020, but plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recording has finally started in July 2022.

Hammerheart Records expects a release in 2023. When asking Wartell what to expect he said it will be a real Trouble album, with all the trademarks.

Trouble is:

Kyle Thomas (vocals)

Rob Hultz (bass)

Mark Lira (drums)

Bruce Franklin (guitars)

Rick Wartell (guitars)