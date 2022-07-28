TROUBLE's Live In Stockholm Album To Be Issued On Vinyl For The First Time In September

Live In Stockholm has Trouble riffing through a fantastic greatest hits setlist that will leave no fan untouched! Finally available on vinyl for the first time on September 2. Remastered and cut in DMM.

Trouble were invited by Leif Edling and Candlemass as special guests. The vinyl release (on CD it is available as a bonus disc that we added to the remastered deluxe CD edition of Simple Mind Condition covers all 14 tracks the legendary doom metal pioneers played that evening, and by hearing Trouble in action you can hear where the band leader of Candlemass, Leif Edling, was inspired. The whole gig is 75 minutes, and the guys serve us the best (lets call it a “Greatest Hits” set) from their long career on a fantastic 2LP. Everything is played with an incredible passion and love for the music, and it’s really fun to hear the old doom metal icons on stage. Eric Wagner didn’t move too much, he mostly hung over his mic with shades and a cigarette, but that turned out great, because of his amazing voice that was still intact.

Order on black and/or green vinyl, and digital.

Tracklisting:

"R.I.P."

"Come Touch The Sky"

"End Of My Daze"

"Plastic Green Head"

"Fear"

"Memory's Garden"

"The Misery Shows (Act II)"

"Psalm 9"

"Run To The Light"

"All Is Forgiven"

"Psychotic Reaction"

"The Skull"

"Revelation (Life Or Death)"

"The Tempte"