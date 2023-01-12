TROY REDFERN Releases New Single / Video "The Fever"

British slide guitarist and singer songwriter Troy Redfern announces the release of his brand-new single, "The Fever", which will appear on his forthcoming album due for release later in the year.

Stream / download "The Fever" here.

The Fever was produced by Dave Marks (who also plays bass), and features Paul Stewart (The Feeling) on drums. The single was mixed by Jo Webb.

“The plan for 'The Fever' was to make something bigger and ballsier than what has come before,” says Redfern. “I also wanted to expand the musical landscape with new colours and sonic horizons.”

"The Fever" is a slide guitar blues barn-buster with subtle nuances of rock, glam and psychedelia. Lyrically, it deals with themes of emancipation and breaking out. It’s Troy Redfern full-circle blues rock and roll!

“'The Fever' is about pushing back and breaking through all the obstacles when you're feeling held down,” adds Redfern. “It’s about feeling as if it’s you against the world.”

The new single follows the news of Redfern’s co-headline April 2023 UK Tour with The Commoners.