TROY REDFERN Releases "Van Helsing" Single / Video From Upcoming Album Invocation

Invocation is the title of the new 11-track album from slide guitar virtuoso Troy Redfern. The album, released by RED7 Records on May 17, 2024 is available in limited edition coloured vinyl, black vinyl, plus two different CD cover artwork designs. Pre-order the album from TroyRedfern.com.

The fifth single taken from the new album is “Van Helsing”. Watch the official music video below.

“This is one of my favourite tracks from the new album Invocation,” says Troy. “It’s dark and heavy from the outset, musically reflecting themes of these times of uncertainty. The dystopian verse narrative is juxtaposed by an uplifting chorus that comments on the fact that we're all looking for our own ray of light in this life to get us through. No matter how bad things can seem, there’s always something worth fighting or living for.”

Troy is prolific. He’s released albums at an unprecedented pace, but judging by the strength of “Van Helsing” and the four previous singles “Getaway”, “The Fever”, “The Strange”, and “The Calling”, Invocation, promises to be his most compelling album to date.

Over the course of his last two albums - The Fire Cosmic (2021) and The Wings Of Salvation (2022) - Troy found his true voice stylistically in terms of writing and playing, but with Invocation he created a collection of outstanding new songs that carves out his own identity as to who he is an artist.

Troy headed to the west Wales coast with his trusty 1929 National Triolian resonator guitar for a week of solitude in a remote Sheppard’s hut to sketch the initial song ideas for the new album. “It was important for me to clear my mind of all distractions so I could really focus on what I wanted to write on this album and the direction I wanted to take it in,” says Troy. “I tried some unorthodox approaches to song writing that included meditation where I would imagine hearing a song in my mind, as complete as possible including visualising the performance live. Next, I would pick up the guitar and capture the idea on my phone. I wasn’t led by what I would usually do when I pick up the guitar. It was a very freeing, powerful experience, and a discipline that I’ll use again to write more songs in the future.”

With Invocation, Troy explores fresh musical territory, from the heavy, bone crushing slide riffs and big sing along choruses on “Van Helsing” and “Getaway” to the evocative, wind-swept western landscapes of “The Native” and “Blind Me”. After three albums in three years, Troy continues to expand his musical horizons and keep his creative fire burning.

Tracklisting:

"The Strange"

"Getaway"

"Van Helsing"

"The Calling"

"Native"

"The Fever"

"All Night Long"

"Blind Me"

"Voodoo Priestess"

"Take Me High"

"The Last Stand"

"The Strange":

"Getaway":

"The Calling":

"The Fever":

(Photo by Jason Bridges)