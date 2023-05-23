TSJUDER Debut New Track "Prestehammeren"; Official Audio Streaming

Black metal legends, Tsjuder, will release their new album, Helvegr, on June 23 via Season Of Mist. The band have released the album track, "Prestehammeren", which is available for streaming below.

Tsjuder is emerging with a brand-new full-length opus for the first time since 2015. Featuring a renewed line-up with drum master Jon “The Charn” Rice holding down the throne, Helvegr is an authentic display of the true Norwegian black metal sound that Tsjuder helped define in the ‘90s. With this blistering aural assault, the band is certain to conquer 2023 with blasphemy and blast beats.

Tracklisting:

“Iron Beast”

“Prestehammeren”

“Surtr”

“Gamle-Erik”

“Chaos Fiend”

“Gods Of Black Blood”

“Helvegr”

“Faenskap og Død”

“Hvit Død”

"Prestehammeren":

“Iron Beast” visualizer:

“Gods Of Black Blood” video: