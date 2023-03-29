TSJUDER – “Gods Of Black Blood” Video Streaming

Black metal legends Tsjuder are now sharing the new song “Gods Of Black Blood”. The track is taken from the album Helvegr which will be released on June 23, 2023 via Season Of Mist. “Gods Of Black Blood” features guest vocals from 1349’s Seidemann.

Tsjuder is emerging with a brand-new full-length opus for the first time since 2015. Featuring a renewed line-up with drum master Jon “The Charn” Rice holding down the throne, Helvegr is an authentic display of the true Norwegian black metal sound that Tsjuder helped define in the ‘90s. With this blistering aural assault, the band is certain to conquer 2023 with blasphemy and blast beats.

Tracklisting:

“Iron Beast”

“Prestehammeren”

“Surtr”

“Gamle-Erik”

“Chaos Fiend”

“Gods Of Black Blood”

“Helvegr”

“Faenskap og Død”

“Hvit Død”

“Gods Of Black Blood” video: